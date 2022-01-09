Gardai seek Galway Public’s help in search for 46-year-old woman who is missing from her home in County Leitrim

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai are seeking the Galway public’s assistance in tracing a 46-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in County Leitrim since Thursday.

Her family say that they are very concerned for her welfare.

Devon Mac Gillivray was last seen in her home in Drumshanbo on Thursday evening last.

Devon is described as being 5 feet 10 in height, and of slim build.

She has brown eyes and long straight, black hair.

She is thought to be wearing a black hooded rain jacket, a green fleece top, dark coloured trousers and either black boots or black runners.

Anyone with any information on Devon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station or any Garda Station.