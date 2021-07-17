Gardai seek assistance from Galway public in search for missing Mayo man

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai in Castlebar are seeking the assistance of the public in the west of Ireland in tracing the whereabouts of 62-year-old Desmond McGowan, who is missing from his home in Castlebar, Co. Mayo since yesterday afternoon.

Desmond is 5′ 7″ in height and has a slight build. He has dark, greying hair and an unshaven beard. When last seen, Desmond was wearing a dark t-shirt, navy trousers and a black and grey jacket.

Desmond is believed to be travelling in a grey coloured, Honda HR-V vehicle with registration 161-MO-2889.

Gardaí and Desmond’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on Desmond’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.