Galway Gardai say they will not provide specific addresses of student house parties to NUIG but will continue the practice of highlighting problem areas to the university.

It had been understood that Gardai would provide the addresses of student house parties they have broken up to NUIG in an effort to enforce regulations on mass gatherings.

The report came following incidents of large groups of students congregating at the Spanish Arch and Shop Street areas of the city on Monday night.

However it’s now understood that Galway Gardai will maintain an existing partnership with the college where community police will work with residents associations and NUIG to highlight areas where large gatherings and anti-social behaviour have become an issue.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news today Gardai say they’ll continue to liaise with third level institutions and that An Garda Síochána does not share private information with third parties.

