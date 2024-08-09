9 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams

Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams.

Students are being warned to watch out for accommodation fraud in the build up to the new academic year as one third of such scams occur during August and September.

Earlier this week the University of Galway Students Union President Faye Ni Dhomhnaill told FYI Galway international students, booking their accommodation remotely, need to be particularly vigilant.

Signs of a potential rental scam include a landlord who claims to be out of the country, so can’t meet the renter in person and the request for a deposit payment before a viewing.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan says people need to be very wary.

