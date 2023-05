Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have confirmed that foul play was not involved in the death of a man in Ballybane in the city.

Last Friday morning, a body of a man in his 40s was found behind a retail premises in the area.

The man, named locally as Thomas Sweeney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say the post mortem has been completed, and a file will now be prepared for the Coroners Court.

They add that foul play is not an issue in this case.