Gardai, Saolta and Galway’s local authorities issue joint public appeal on COVID-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 infection rates in Galway, the Saolta Hospital Group has joined with an Garda Síochána and Galway City and County Councils in making a public appeal.

With a current tenfold increase in the infection rate compared to the first wave, they’re urging the public to stay vigilant and halt the spread of the virus.

The Saolta Hospital Group says there are a lot of very sick pople at UHG and Portiuncula in Ballinasloe and the situation is likely to continue or worsen over the coming weeks.

It says it is dealing with a huge increase in admissions and a significant strain on capacity.

The public is being urged to do what it can to save lives, by adhering to public health measures, staying at home and limiting contacts.

Meanwhile, management at UHG says the current number of patients being treated for COVID-19 is ten times higher than the peak recorded during the first wave.

It adds it is preparing for an escalation in admissions over the coming days and weeks.

The latest appeal follows a warning from the Director of Public Health West that Galway is one of the few counties in the country where case numbers continue to grow.

Dr Breda Smyth says in particular, the case rate is high in Tuam, Galway City and Oranmore.

Galway Gardai say the vast majority of people continue to comply with public health guidelines at great sacrifice – but is urging people to continue to stay the course.

The CEO’s of Galway City and County Council’s have also joined the appeal – nothing that the onus is on each and every one of us to be aware of, and adhere to, the public health guidelines.

They say now more than ever we must make an effort to redouble our efforts to stay safe, protect our communities, support frontline workers, safeguard our health services and ultimately save lives.