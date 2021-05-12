Gardaí request assistance of bomb disposal unit following incident at Tuam estate

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have requested the assistance of the army bomb disposal unit following reports of an unexplained device at the Cuirt na Cora estate on the Weir Road in Tuam.

The apartment complex has been evacuated as a precautionary measure as Gardaí carry out an investigation.

Locals also reported shotgun fire in the area overnight.

Gardaí have confirmed nobody has been injured.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Donagh Killilea says ongoing anti-social behaviour must be addressed as residents in the area have gone through “hell” for the last four years and says the responsible housing association needs to urgently intervene.

Independent councillor Karey McHugh told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks there is a legacy issue with the estate and those responsible must be dealt with.