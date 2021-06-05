Gardai report no major public order incidents in Galway so far this bank holiday weekend

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say there have been no major public order incidents in Galway, Cork or Limerick so far this bank holiday weekend, although there have been serious problems in Dublin

Galway experienced large gatherings in the sunshine in the city area, and in some parts of the county last weekend

Gardai have issued stern warnings in the wake of last weekend’s behaviour and the worries expressed by public health officials about the spread of coronavirus

Gardai are appealing to people to socialise responsibly if meeting up outdoors – and officers will be patrolling popular spots like watersides, parks and beaches.

Galway City Council has installed additional public facilities such as bins and public toilets in key areas ahead of the bank holiday weekend and the return of outdoor dining

In Dublin, five teenagers were among 14 people arrested for public order offences in Dublin last night, after large crowds gathered in the city centre.

Gardai had glass bottles and other missiles thrown at them, as they attempted to disperse crowds in the South William Street, Stephen’s Green and Temple Bar areas.

One officer was hospitalised with a leg injury while a patrol car was also damaged.

Head of Sugar Culture hair salon group, Mark O’Keefe, says the large gatherings and subsequent anti-social behavior’s having a big impact on local businesses.

Security analyst Declan Power says the return of outdoor dining in pubs and restaurants on Monday should help contain crowds.