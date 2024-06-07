Galway Bay FM

7 June 2024

Gardai renew public appeal for missing Gort woman

A renewed public appeal has been made to the public by Gardaí to assist in the search for missing Gort woman Teresa Tannian.

The 84 year old was last seen at 7 pm Saturday the 25th of May at her home in Killina.

Teresa is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build and short white hair.

Inspector at Gort Garda Station Georgina Lohan has appealed to hotel, B and B and guest house owners to check if Teresa is a guest on their premises:

