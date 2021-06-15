Gardaí renew public appeal following city assaults

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have renewed a public appeal for information following recent assaults in the city.

The first incident took place last Bank Holiday Monday on June 7th between 3.45am and 4.05am, when two men were assaulted at Bridget’s Place in Woodquay as they were walking home from Eyre Square.

The men received serious facial injuries in the altercation.

Witnesses observed two males with Dublin accents at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or with dash cam footage is urged to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 538000.

Public assistance is also requested following the assault of a man at Williamsgate Street on Sunday morning at 12.30.

The assailant fled the scene towards Cross Street.