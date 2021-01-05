Gardai renew appeal for missing city man Fergal Guilfoyle

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are renewing their appeal for information regarding a missing city man who was last seen in the Newcastle Road and University Road areas on December 15th.

43 year old Fergal Guilfoyle is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of slight build and has dark receding hair.

When last seen in the Newcastle Road/ University Road areas between 4am and 5am on December 15th, he was wearing a navy jacket, dark blue jeans and a cream beanie hat.

Gardaí and Fergal’s family are very concerned for his welfare and “would urge him to make contact”.

Gardaí are also asking householders, businesses and landlords in the Newcastle area to check their gardens, sheds and buildings to assist in the search.