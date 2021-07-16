Gardaí renew appeal for information on serious Tuam assault

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on a serious assault in Tuam that left a man in Beaumont Hospital.

Father of two Adrian Ansbro – a well known electrical contractor – was assaulted at Foster Place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Adrian Ansbro, who’s aged in his 40’s, was assaulted at approximately 5 minutes past midnight on Sunday, July 11th – in what’s understood to be a one punch attack.

He received a number of injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he continues to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí in Tuam are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

They’re also appealing to any road users – who may have dash cam footage – that were travelling in Tuam town, along the Foster Place area between the hours of 11.50pm on Saturday July 10th, and 12.15am on Sunday July 11th

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.