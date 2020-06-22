Gardai renew appeal for information on Galway woman who disappeared in 1985

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai are today renewing their appeal for information on the disappearance of a Connemara woman who went missing 35 years ago.

33 year old Barbara Walsh was last seen at her home in Rusheenamanagh in Carna on June 21st, 1985 at 4 o’clock in the morning.

Around a dozen people had been socialising in the house that night, including two Garda officers.

An investigation on the disappearance of the mother of 7 remains active with local Gardai liaising with Interpol on the investigation.

Galway Gardai are urging those in the Carna Community and the wider Connemara area to come forward with any information they might have on the disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720 or the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.