Gardai renew appeal for information in search for missing Loughrea Woman

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai have renewed their appeal for the public’s help in the last half an hour for informationas they continue their search for a elderly Loughrea woman who has been missing for her home since yesterday.

Marie Lynch, who is 80 from Kylebrack in Loughrea was last seen at Woodford Garden Centre yesterday afternoon at approximately 5pm.

Marie is described as being 5’ 2 in height, of slim build with short fair hair.

Marie was driving a Red Toyota Corolla, Registration number 151 D 33499.

Her family have become concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information are asked to contact any of her family, Loughrea Gardai on 091 – 842870 or any Garda Station.