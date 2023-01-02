Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing Athlone teenager

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jack Byrne who is missing from Athlone, Co. Westmeath since the evening of Sunday, 25th December 2022.

Jack is described as being approximately 5’5 in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Jack was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and a dark grey tracksuit.

Jack is known to frequent Tallaght, Cherry Orchard and the Dublin 1 area.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station at 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.