Gardaí renew appeal concerning disappearance of Carna woman in 1985

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the disappearance of Barbara Walsh from her Carna home 36 years ago.

The appeal has been renewed today as her family mark 36 years since she went missing from her home in Rusheenamanagh on June 22nd 1985 at approximately 4am.

Today An Garda Síochána are issuing an appeal with Crimestoppers as part of the ongoing investigation.

In particular An Garda Síochána are appealing to the wider Carna community for their assistance, and believe that individuals in this Gaeltacht community have information which may provide Barbara’s family with some answers.

On Friday June 21, 1985 Barbara held a party at her house in Rusheenamanagh in Carna.

She was last seen at her home at 4am on June 22, 1985.

Her family have not seen or heard from her since.

A full case review was conducted in January 2015 and a series of planned searches were also carried out at that time, and since, by investigating Gardaí with the assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau, a cadaver dog from the UK and also a forensic anthropologist.

Detective Sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha says Carna is a close-knit Gaeltacht community and Gardaí believe there are people in this community who may have information that can help their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025, Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, any Garda Station, or the confidential line 1800 666 111.