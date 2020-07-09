Gardaí recover four fox hound puppies stolen from Craughwell

Galway Gardaí have recovered four fox hound puppies which were stolen from Craughwell last month.

As part of a multiagency cross-border operation, a number of dogs were seized at Belfast Harbour on the way to a ferry – including the Galway pups.

The puppies, which were just four weeks old when they were stolen, have been returned to their owner in Craughwell.

They’ve also been reunited with their mother and are understood to be in good health.

There had been concern for the puppies’ welfare as they had been taken from their mother before they could be weaned properly.

