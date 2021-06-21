Gardaí record 84% increase in sale or supply of drugs in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been an 84% increase in the sale or supply of drugs across Galway city so far this year.

Figures compiled by An Garda Síochána reveal 59 such offences were recorded from January to the end of May.

Simple possession offences in the Galway city area recorded a 66% increase in the period with 121 recorded in the year to date.

Gardaí seized cocaine valued at over 350 thousand euro in the period.

This next highest seizure type concerned cannabis with a total value of over 140 thousand euro.

Heroin valued at over two thousand euro was seized by Gardaí in the year to date.

Outside of drugs, domestic incidents also recorded a significant increase at 32%, with 40 such offences recorded in the period.

The garda report revealed a drop in all forms of property crime, with burglary dropping by over 50%.

There was also a drop in the volume of public order offences with 180 recorded so far this year compared to 207 in the same period last year.