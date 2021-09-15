Gardaí record 8% drop in public order offences across county Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been an 8% drop in the number of public order offences recorded by Gardaí across the county.

170 such offences have been recorded so far this year, compared to 185 in the same period last year.

At a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee, Tuam area councillor Colm Keaveney question the small drop in public order offences given the prolonged closure of pubs and nightclubs.

Garda Superintendent Karen Maloney said while pubs and nightclubs have been closed for a long period, off-licences have still been opened with much of the alcohol consumption taking place in the home and other public spaces.

The meeting also heard there has been a 64% increase in domestic incidents concerning the breach of a barring order, safety order or protection order.

The Garda Statistics also show a 12% increase in domestic dispute incidents where no offence is disclosed.