Gardaí raise concern after Ballinasloe motorist found driving nearly 40km over limit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority have raised concerns over speeding after a motorist in Ballinasloe was found driving nearly 40 kilometres over the limit.

The motorist was found to be driving 112 kilometres per hour on the R348 at Tobergrellan, Ballinalsoe – which is an 80 kilometre zone.

Gardaí and the RSA are urging motorists to slow down as the number of pedestrian deaths this year has doubled compared to the same period in 2019.

16 pedestrians have been killed on Irish roads so far – with 6 of those deaths occuring since the lockdown began.

Motorists are being urged to slow down and expect to encounter more pedestrians and cyclists than normal.

Meanwhile, pedestrians are being reminded to follow the rules of the road by using a footpath when available, walking on the right-hand side of the road, and ensuring they are visible especially during early mornings and late evenings.

