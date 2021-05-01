Gardai prevent city boutique from opening against regulations

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai this prevented a city fashion retailer from opening this afternoon, an hour before it was due to open its doors.

Lanidor, on Eyre Street, had publicly announced that they would open at 1pm this afternoon as a point of principle against larger retailers who they claimed were blatantly flouting the guidelines and selling non-essential clothing items.

They added that it was incredibly disheartening for small retailers who have kept their doors closed over the past year and have abided by all restrictions in the interest of public health and safety.

Co-Owner Dave McCarthy said today’s move by the Gardai opened up many questions of discrimination against retailers.