Gardaí note sharp rise in speeding across city despite drop in general crime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Garda report has found that crime in Galway city dropped significantly across many categories in the first 9 months of the year when compared to the same period in 2019.

The stats, which were presented at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee today, have revealed a sharp increase in speeding offences over the period however.

According to the report, incidents of speeding jumped significantly by 141%, from 2085 to 5028 over the period.

No fatal road accidents were recorded, incidents of intoxicated driving fell by 19% – from 93 to 75, while collisions which caused serious injury increased from 9 to 11, when compared to 2019 figures.

Between January and September of this year, €157 thousand worth of cocaine was seized, as well as €110 thousand euro worth of cannabis and €30 thousand euro worth of ecstasy.

Thefts dropped across all categories – with thefts from persons down 53% and thefts from shops down 21%.

For public order, begging shot up by 256% from 9 incidents to 32, while general public order offences drop by 15% when compared to same time last year.

Another area which saw a significant increase is the breach of barring orders which rose by 33% from 36 to 48.

Meanwhile, reported incidents of rape dropped by 55% from 22 to 10 – with sexual assaults also dropping significantly by 30% from 30 to 21 over the period.