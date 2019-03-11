Gardai not treating Renmore fatal house fire as suspicious

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city community is coming to terms with a tragedy that claimed the life of a man in a house fire.

60 year old Hugo Brogan was seriously injured in the fire at a house at Murrough Avenue in Renmore on Friday evening and was taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

Other occupants of the house managed to escape without serious injuries.

Gardaí carried out an examination of the scene and are not treating the fire as suspicious.

Mr Brogan, who worked in the hotel industry, is survived by his brothers and sister, extended family, and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.