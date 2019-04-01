Gardai not treating discovery of body in Barna as suspicious

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are not treating the death of a man, whose body was found in Barna over the weekend, as suspicious.

The body of the city man who was in his late 50s, was seen by a passerby in the water close to Barna pier about 10 o’ clock on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and RNLI crews were alerted and recovered the man’s body from the water.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead and a post mortem examination was carried out.

Gardaí say they are treating it as a ‘tragic’ incident.