Gardaí monitoring social media to clampdown on ‘travelling drug dealers’ in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are monitoring social media closely as part of a clampdown on ‘travelling drug dealers’ in Galway city.

The term refers to dealers from outside the area staying at temporary accommodation for a number of days for the purpose of selling drugs.

At the Galway City Joint Policing Committee, there was unanimous praise from councillors and reps in relation to the action being taken by Galway Gardaí in relation to drugs.

Galway Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche has said Gardaí are coming down hard on drugs crimes, and monitoring social media is one of many tactics being used: