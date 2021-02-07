Gardai make drugs and cash seizure in Salthill

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí in Salthill seized €5,000 worth of drugs and €26,000 in cash during a stop and search operation on Friday Evening.

Gardaí stopped and searched a man in his late teens while on patrol and during the course of the search, Gardaí seized €250 of suspected cannabis herb concealed in his clothing.

While conducting inquiries into this seizure, Gardaí stopped and searched two more people, a man and woman both aged in their late teens.

The woman was found to be in possession of €26,000 in cash as well as a quantity of cannabis herb. The man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cash and cannabis herb.

All three persons were arrested and taken to Galway Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Following the arrests, Gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Salthill. During the course of the search, Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb valued at €2,800, suspected cocaine valued at €1,300 and a small quantity of cash.

The combined value of drugs seized is €5,000 and will now be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.