Gardaí make 19th arrest over public disorder incident at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have arrested four more people in relation to the public order and endangerment incident at Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road over a week ago.

This brings to nineteen the total number of individuals arrested to date in connection with this investigation.

Three of the men – in their 40s, 30s and 20s – have been charged and are due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.

A teenage boy has been released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.