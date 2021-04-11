Gardai launch investigation following discovery of remains in Galway Bay

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai in Salthill have launched an investigation following the discovery of remains in the water in Galway Bay yesterday afternoon.

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the body in the water while on the Causeway near Mutton Island.

The Galway Fire Service, The Gardai and The RNLI attended the scene and recovered the body before it was taken to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem.

It is understood that the body may have been in the water for some time.

Gardaí are currently examining a list of missing people in the city.