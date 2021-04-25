Gardai launch enquiries following large gathering on Salthill beach

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Enquiries have been launched by the Gardai following a large gathering of people in Salthill beach.

Images and videos on social media showed large crowds on the strand and the beach as they enjoyed the warm weather.

Under current guidelines, people are allowed to meet outdoors, but only if the gathering involves two households. People are allowed to meet with another household outside but not in their gardens.

A statement released by the Gardai said: “Gardai attended Salthill beach this evening, Saturday 24th April 2021. A number of persons were gathered in the area. Gardaí engaged with those present and the crowd dispersed.

“Gardaí are conducting further enquiries into potential breaches of public health regulations. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Prior to this gathering, Gardaí appealed to the public to act responsibly regarding Covid-19 regulations as they carry out patrols at busy locations around the country over the weekend.

In a statement, they said: “An Garda Síochána is again advising the public to plan their activities over the weekend to take account of the new limitation on non-essential travel.

The spokesperson added that they will maintain high visibility across three main areas; public amenities, parks and beauty spots.