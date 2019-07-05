Gardai issue warning to Galway supporters about traffic offences ahead of Limerick matches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway and Limerick are advising motorists to allow extra time if travelling to the Galway versus Mayo matches in Limerick tomorrow.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick city has been chosen as a neutral venue to host the championship matches between Galway and Mayo Senior ladies and Galway and Mayo Senior mens teams.

The Ladies Connacht Senior Final reply will start at 4p.m while the Men’s Senior Round 4 Qualifer gets underway at 7pm tomorrow.

A full list of road closures for the sporting event is published on garda.ie.

Superintendent Noel Kelly is urging people travelling from Galway and Mayo towards Limerick to allow extra time for the journey.

Meanwhile, Sergeant John Flanagan from Limerick garda station is warning people that illegal traffic offences won’t be tolerated.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..