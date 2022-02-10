Gardai issue urgent appeal over dangerous drugs stolen in Loughrea

An Garda Síochána are urgently appealing for information on the whereabouts of a number of dangerous drugs that were stolen during the course of a burglary at a premises in Loughrea, County Galway, in the early hours of Wednesday, 9th February, 2022.



The drugs stolen during the course of this burglary are primarily intended for animal use only and can be dangerous if consumed by humans and include:



• Euthatal 11x 100ml – barbiturate euthanasia (lethal)

• Chanazine 2% 12 x 25mls – sedative

• Medesedan 4 x 10mls – sedative

• Torbugesic 1 x 10mls – sedative

• Ketamine 3 x 50mls

• Ketufen 100ms x 5 – Anti inflammatory

• Flunixin 1 – Anti inflammatory



If any person comes into contact with what they suspect to be these substances, do not consume them and please hand them in to any Garda Station so that these dangerous drugs are taken out of circulation.



Gardaí are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of these drugs contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 841222, 999/112 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.