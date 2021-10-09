Gardai issue traffic warning as large crowds gather in Ballinasloe for cancelled Country Fair Day

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Gardai in Ballinasloe are warning that traffic is very heavy in the town today as large crowds have gathered for what would traditionally be Country Fair Day.

Despite warnings that all events related to this year’s Horse Fair and Festival were cancelled due to Covid 19, people have made their way to the East Galway town.

Additional gardai are on duty to police the anticipated crowds.

Gardai say traffic in Ballinasloe is very heavy today and parking is now very limited due to crowds in around the town, especially Harris Road, Brackernagh and Sarsfields road.

The area around the Fairgreen is particularly busy this lunchtime

Gardai in Ballinasloe say there have been no major incidents but traffic management is the main concern at the moment.

There are a number of matches due to take place in Duggan Park, the first of which throws in at 2pm, with Ballinasloe gardai advising anyone who is planning to attend to allow extra travel time and be aware that parking is very limited.

The Ballinasloe Fair Co-ordinating group made the decision to officially cancel this year’s event back in July in the interest of public health and safety.

Despite this, large crowds also gathered in Ballinasloe last week end for an unofficial horse fair but gardai say the crowds in town today are greater that what was seen there last weekend.