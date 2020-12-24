Gardai issue fresh appeal over fatal hit and run in Furbo

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for information over a fatal hit and run on the R336 in Furbo last week.

Rita Dirrane, aged in her 50s and from the Aran Islands, was struck by a car in the vicinity of Pairicin’s Bar on the evening of Wednesday, December 16th.

Sometime after 6.30pm, she was was walking on the right hand side of the road heading in the direction of Spiddal, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The vehicle left the scene and Ms. Dirrane was later discovered with serious injuries – she was taken to UHG but later died.

Gardai believe the car involved is a 2004 to 2007 model Toyota Corolla, which sustained damage during the incident.

They say it is possible that this car may have been taken to a mechanic for repairs, may have been offered for sale, or parts may have been requested from local mechanics in recent days.

Gardai have also appealed to members of the Eastern European community who live and work in the locality to contact them if they have any information.

They’re urging anyone with information to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, or the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.