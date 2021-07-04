Gardai issue fresh appeal for information on missing Galway man

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for help in tracing a missing 44 year-old man in Galway.

Bernard Ward was last seen in the College Road area of the city at around 9 o’clock on Wednesday night.

He’s 5′ foot 9″ in height, of stocky build with dark brown hair and he was wearing a tracksuit hoodie and bottoms.

Gardaí and his family have serious concerns for his well-being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Bernard is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Galway man Bernard Ward who was last seen on Wednesday night

