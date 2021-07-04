Gardai issue fresh appeal for information on missing Galway man

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for help in tracing a missing 44 year-old man in Galway.

Bernard Ward was last seen in the College Road area of the city at around 9 o’clock on Wednesday night.

He’s 5′ foot 9″ in height, of stocky build with dark brown hair and he was wearing a tracksuit hoodie and bottoms.

Gardaí and his family have serious concerns for his well-being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Bernard is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.