Gardai issue appeal to Galway public to follow public health regulations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have issued an appeal to the public in several counties – including Galway – to continue following public health regulations and guidelines over the coming weeks.

They’re asking everyone in Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth to play their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

It’s as the latest figures show Galway had 75 new cases, and an incidence rate of 229 per 100 thousand population.

Garda Inspector Shane Birmingham is urging the public to follow public health guidelines for the next number of weeks – and says people have been generally very compliant.

However, he says it’s vital that people in the north-west area make an extra effort over the coming weeks, as the ultimate objective is to save lives…

