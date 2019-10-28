Gardai issue appeal over teenager missing from city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have issued an appeal over a teenager missing from the city since last week.

17 year Linda Mhelembe was last spotted on the Doughiska Road on Wednesday – but Gardai now believe she could be in Dublin.

She’s described as being 5’6 in height with a medium build, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a pink Nike jumper, grey leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information on Linda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091-538000 – the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 – or any Garda Station.