Gardai issue appeal over potential crimes at Mother and Baby Homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have issued an appeal urging anyone who wishes to report a crime involving their stay at a Mother and Baby Home to come forward.

They note these crimes could relate to a pregnancy and/or abuse.

It comes following the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission which focused on 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes across Ireland between 1922 and 1998.

The Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam operated between 1925 and 1961 – during which time, 2,219 women passed through the home.

An Garda Síochána says it’s fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes, as well as the concerns of the wider public on how the homes operated.

A dedicated Garda team has reviewed the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to determine whether information in the report could form the basis for commencing criminal investigations.

Having carefully considered the report, An Garda Síochána believes there is insufficient detail in the report to commence such an investigation at this time.

They’re now appealing to anyone who was the victim of a crime committed at a Mother and Baby Home – or who has information that could assist with an investigation – to make contact.

To support the reporting of such crimes, a dedicated email address is now in place – Mother and Baby [email protected]

A confidental telephone number has also been established, at 1800 555 222.

An Garda Síochána advises while it intends to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action that can be taken in some cases.

This is due to factors such as the loss of evidence over time, or suspects or witnesses being deceased.