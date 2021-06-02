Gardaí issue appeal over man missing from city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 70 year old John Joyce.

John was last seen in the Rahoon Road area of Galway at approximately 10pm on Monday 31st May.

John is described as being 6’ 2 in height, of slim build with white combed back hair and glasses. John is known to frequent the Galway City Centre and Salthill areas.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating John, is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.