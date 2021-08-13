Gardai issue appeal for witnesses over fatal collision on M6 near Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have issued an appeal for witnesses over a fatal collision on the M6 Motorway near Athenry yesterday.

The collision involving three vehicles occurred shortly before 1pm at the intersection of the M6 and M17.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of this vehicle, a woman also in her 80s, was taken to UHG with serious injuries.

The female drivers of the other two vehicles involved, one aged in her 20s and the other in her 60s, were also taken to UHG with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai say two of the three women remain in hospital today.

Anyone who may have been traveling on the East or Westbound lanes of the M6 between 12.40pm and 1pm yesterday, Thursday, who may have witnessed the collision are urged to contact Gardai.

In particular Gardai are appealing to any road users who may have video footage – including dash cam footage – to make this footage available to Gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.