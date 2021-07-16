Gardai issue appeal for man missing from Renmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Renmore area of the city since Monday. (12/7)

41 year old John Sheehan is described as being of slim build and 5ft 9 inches in height.

He’s bald with tight hair at the back and sides and has hazel/dark green eyes.

Gardai and John’s family are concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.