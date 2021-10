Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Garda Investigation is ongoing into a Road Traffic Collision that happened in Loughrea yesterday evening.

The accident happened on the Gort Road at approximately 8pm which led to the road being closed for a time as emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

It is understood that the injuries sustained in the crash were not life-threatening.