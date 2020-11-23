Gardai investigating vandalism to road signs in Claran and Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating significant damage caused to road signs in the Claran and Headford areas over the weekend.

That’s according to Councillor Andrew Reddington, who says the damage was clearly caused by the front loader of a tractor.

He claims road signs in a number of locations have been damaged, buckled and even completely uprooted in some cases.

Fine Gael Councillor Reddington has an appeal to the parents of young people who are driving around late at night with tractors..

