Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí are investigating the theft of livestock from farmland in the Ballinasloe area.

The theft is understood to have happened between yesterday and this morning and is also understood to have included in-calf heifers.

They are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.