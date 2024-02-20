Gardai investigating string of burglaries in East Galway in one day

Gardaí are investigating a string of burglaries in East Galway over the course of a day.

Incidents were reported in Portumna, Killimor and Loughrea on Tuesday, February 13th.

Between 3pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday the 13th, a house was broken into at Garryard in Killimor and ransacked.

Meanwhile, a house at Droim na Cille in Loughrea was broken into at approximately 5.40pm on the same day.

On that occassion two males were disturbed and fled the scene in a 07-D black Audi.

In Portumna, at around 6.45pm, a business premises on Patrick Street was broken into – and the suspects then left the scene in a black Audi.

Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, a shed at St. Brendan’s Road was broken into and a Honda power washer was stolen.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact their local Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.