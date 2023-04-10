Gardaí investigating serious assault in Galway City on Friday

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man in Galway City that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

At approximately 12:55am, a man in his early 20s was seriously assaulted in the Raven’s Terrace area by a group of males.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí in Galway are continuing to investigate this assult and are appealing to the public for information.

Any road users who may have camera footage including dash-cam and were travelling around the areas of Bridge Street, Dominick Street and Ravens Terrace between midnight and 1am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North Western Regional HQ in Galway on 091 538000, the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.