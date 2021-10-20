Gardaí investigating reports of organised begging in Galway city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating the possibility that organised begging is taking place in Galway city centre.

This week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee has heard there’s been a considerable rise in begging offences so far this year.

A Garda report presented this week revealed there’s been 43 begging offences recorded since January – an increase of 34 percent compared to this time last year.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley reminded those in attendance that begging in itself is no longer an offence and there needs to be an aggressive element for it to become one.

He gave examples of people approaching ATM’s, or blocking people in doorways, looking for money.

Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty expressed concern at the increase in figures and requested further information on those linked to the begging offences.

Superintendent Curley said he cannot discuss who these people are or identify them, but noted they’re from “all backgrounds” and some have hit on genuinely hard times.

However, he admitted there is a “certain element” that Gardai have limited proof they’re being organised by individuals – and Gardai are looking into the matter.