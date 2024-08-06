6 August 2024
Gardaí investigating possible arson attack on Educate Together school in Knocknacarra
Gardaí in Salthill are investigating a possible arson attack on the Educate Together school in Knocknacarra
The incident occurred over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The criminal damage incident occurred on Saturday morning at 4.15 at the school on Cappagh Road
A fire was lit resulting in damage to a prefab
Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity
Salthill Gardaí can be contacted at 091 51 47 20]