Gardai investigating Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden over alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Gardai have launched an investigation over possible breaches of the newly announced Covid-19 regulations at an Oireachtas event in Clifden this week.

80 TDs, Senators and guests attended the gathering at the Station House Hotel in Clifden on Wednesday night, just 24 hours after new COVID-19 measures were introduced to stop the spread of the virus.

Attendees included the now former Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary, Galway TD Noel Grealish and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Gardai are investigating alleged breaches of the Health Act 1947 Covid-19 temporary restrictions, which state that only six people can attend indoor gatherings – with some exceptions for up to 50 people.