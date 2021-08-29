Gardai investigating fatal collision near Cornamona

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died following a road traffic collision this afternoon on the R345 near Corr na Mona.

The man, a cyclist in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and also to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R345 near Corr Na Mona at this time, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.