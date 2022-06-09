Gardaí investigating death of elderly woman in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating the death of an elderly woman in the city whose body was found on a street this morning.

It’s believed the woman, aged in her 80’s, may have fallen from the upper floor of a building.

Shortly before 9am, the body of the woman was discovered on High Street.

Gardaí currently believe she may have fallen from the upper floor of a building.

The scene is currently preserved and the body of the woman remains at the scene pending an examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the High Street area between 8.45 and 9.05 this morning – and who may have camera footage, including dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.